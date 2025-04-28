'Completely unacceptable': Deputies looking for man who beat Fort Myers children

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking the public's help to identify a man who beat two children over the weekend at a Fort Myers apartment complex.

According to a Lee County Sheriff's Office incident report, the assault happened at the Millennium Apartment Complex off Three Oaks Parkway after two boys were throwing Play-Doh toward the street.

Hear what Trish Routte with SWFL Crime Stoppers says about the attack:

SWFL Crime Stoppers needs your help finding a man who they say beat two kids in Fort Myers

The victims told deputies they were throwing Play-Doh into the street when a blue car turned around and started chasing them. Crime Stoppers says the suspect was a passenger in the vehicle.

"You get mad, they do something that angers you, you get out, you have words, but then he made the conscious decision to take that to the next level which is completely unacceptable," said Trish Routte, with SWFL Crime Stoppers.

One of the children told deputies that he fell while running from the man, and that's when the suspect started punching him in the face and kicking him in the head.

Deputies say the second boy was punched in the hand before he ran to the apartment complex's office for help.

"People in the community are sharing this video, they are seeing this video, someone is going to know this guy and a lot of people are outraged," said Routte. "Even people who don't know these kids are outraged that a grown man would do this to two kids, and then just walk away and 48 hours later he is still getting away with it."

SWFL Crime Stoppers says the man is facing felony child abuse charges.

"The smart thing for that guy to do, would be to call the sheriff's office and turn himself in, because with all the shares and the tips that are coming in, it is only a matter of time before he gets identified," Routte said.

Authorities describe the suspect's vehicle as a blue four-door Honda with a pink heart sticker on the bumper.

Anyone with information about the suspect's identity is asked to call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

