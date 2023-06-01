Compass Rose Marina breaks ground on Fort Myers Beach

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Compass Rose Marina will be able to withstand up to 200 mph winds and hold strong during a category 5 hurricane.

On Thursday, the crew broke ground for the new building, which they hope to have completed by June 1st of 2024.

Architects say the boat storage facility will feature 286 dry storage boat slips, which will be enclosed in a concrete and steel structure.

It will also be able to store up to 50-foot vessels.

Future plans also include, 20,000 feet of civic space, a ship store, a restaurant, 75 luxury condos and 15 townhouses.

