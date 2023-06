LEE COUNTY, Fla. — If you are still waiting on roof repairs after Hurricane Ian you will be able to get a free tarp to protect your home while you wait during the rainy season.

The United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades County is hosting a FREE Community Tarp Distribution event at Bell Tower.

United Way

The event will be held on Tuesday, from 8:30-10:30 a.m.

This is at the entrance to Bell Tower Shops off U.S. 41.

To sign up for a free tarp click here.