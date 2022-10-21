Community Resource Center opening up in Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Fort Myers Beach Residents will have a central hub where they can get all the resources they need to get back on their feet.

Lee County is opening a Community Resources Center at the Beach Baptist Church at Fort Myers Beach.

The center was opened up in partnership with Lee County, Florida Division of Emergency Management and FEMA.

Residents will be able to get their FEMA assistance at the center and apply for food assistance with DCF programs that will be on site.

Local and national non profits that are helping with recovery efforts will also be stationed at the resource center.

The county says the center will also have bathroom trailers where people can take showers.

The site will also serve as a water and ice distribution center.

The address is 130 Connecticut St., on the corner of Estero Boulevard, Fort Myers Beach and it will be open daily from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.