Community organizations call on the public to help protect beaches from erosion

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — As many people enjoy Southwest Florida beaches, community organizations are calling on the public to protect certain areas from erosion.

'Keep Lee County Beautiful' says the beachgoers and/or the weather can leave a negative effect on the beaches.

'Keep Lee County Beautiful' along with Seagram’s Escapes and Captiva Erosion Prevention District came together to plant more sea oats, a plant that helps provide a better ecosystem for beach life, on Tuesday.

The Captiva Erosion Prevention District donated the sea oats at Alison Hagerup Beach Park to help with the beach preservation initiative.

“The root system helps maintain a collection of sand for the dunes to be filled up with an enhanced protection in the event of a storm,” Daniel Munt, Director of Operation of Captiva Erosion Prevention District said.

Munt says beachgoers should be mindful of these plants. If stepped on or removed, it could make it less likely for the plants to protect the coastline from erosion.