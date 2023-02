LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Community Cooperative announces its Mobile Food Pantries schedule for March.

The program is a way to bring food assistance to southwest Florida neighborhoods with a lack of resources.

Proof of ID is required for all attendees with a limit of one mobile

food pantry visit per month per household.

The Community Market is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more information visit CommunityCooperative.com.