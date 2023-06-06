Community Cooperative and FPL help seniors prepare for Hurricane season

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Community Cooperative and Florida Power and Light (FPL) are helping seniors be ready for any storm this Hurricane season.

The two companies are giving out Hurricane Meal kits on Tuesday morning.

FPL and Community Cooperative are planning to give out over 400 meal kits to seniors in Lee County.

The meals include three days of shelf food, water, and snacks for people who can't leave their homes or can't get home delivery after storms.

The distribution will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning at the Community Cooperative sout kitchen on Dr. MLK Boulevard in Fort Myers.