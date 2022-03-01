Commissioners approve park, roadway project funds

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County commissioners approved nearly $1 million in funding for four projects aimed at improving parks and roadways.

A $167,866 contract was awarded to Stemic Enterprises, Inc. for paddle craft improvements at Manatee Park.

Improvements will include dredging the existing kayak launch, improvements to the launch area, and the addition of a new, Americans with Disability Act-compliant launch.

BSSW Architects was granted $104,000 for renovations to restrooms and decks at Bonita Beach Park.

Johnson Engineering will receive $115,000 to design, permit and provide construction administration services for improvements to the Player Development Complex in Fort Myers.

A canal crossing at 4th Street West over the Ladyfish Canal in Lehigh Acres will be built. The project will include adding pipe and roadway improvements to allow connectivity of the roadways that are interrupted by canals. The $206,870 contract is with Stevens & Layton, Inc.

Four turn lane extensions on Veterans Parkway are planned at the intersection with Country Club Boulevard. The $367,924 contract is with Ajax Paving Industries of Florida.

