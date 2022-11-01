Commissioners approve $4.5 million in Ian housing grants

FORT MYERS, Fla. — About $4.5 million dollars in grant money has been awarded to several nonprofits that serve Lee County to aid in Hurricane Ian relief.

Lee County commissioners announced Disaster Assistance State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) grant agreements Tuesday to:

Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry Counties, Inc.



$2.5 million − Owner-occupied rehabilitation for a minimum of 32 low-income households.

Lee County Housing Development Corp



$275,025 − Owner-occupied rehabilitation for a minimum of three households affected by Hurricane Ian with priority being given to special needs, very low and low-income households.

$250,000 – Mortgage and Insurance Deductible Assistance for a minimum of 15 households affected by Hurricane Ian with priority being given to special needs, very low and low-income households.

$500,000 – Rental Assistance for a minimum of 20 households affected by Hurricane Ian with priority being given to special needs, very low and low-income households.

Center for Independent Living Gulf Coast



$970,000 – Owner-occupied rehabilitation for minimum of 10 homes affected by Hurricane Ian with priority being given to special needs, very low and low-income households.

For residents living in unincorporated Lee County, Town of Fort Myers Beach, Village of Estero, or the Cities of Bonita Springs, Fort Myers or Sanibel, the application for assistance will be available Friday, Nov. 4, at www.leegov.com/planning/ship . For residents living in Cape Coral, please email housing@capecoral.gov for information.

