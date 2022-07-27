Watch Now
Collier schools hosting another round of controversial textbook discussions with parents

Fox 4
Posted at 4:13 PM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 16:13:42-04

NAPLES, Fla.  — On Wednesday, controversy over math textbooks continued as parents were voicing their opposition to the Collier County School Board.

This comes after we have seen a back-and-forth over state standards.

Earlier this month, Collier County parents objected to social-emotional learning, which parents said was found in textbooks for Kindergarten through 5th grade.

On Wednesday, at 5 PM, four math textbooks for grades 6-12 in Collier County are at the center of the discussion.

Check back for updates on the school board's decision.

