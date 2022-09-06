College Night returning to the Lee County School District

FORT MYERS, Fla. — College Night will be returning to the Lee County School District for high school students looking to further their education after graduation.

Students will have the opportunity to meet with more than 100 representatives from universities, colleges, and technical schools on September 19, 2022.

College Night will help 11th and 12th-grade students determine which schools meet their needs and interests.

Students should come prepared with questions.

The event will be held at Suncoast Credit Union Arena at Florida SouthWestern State College from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Those attending should also note that the location of the event has a strict clear bag policy and that bags will be checked at the door.

See the list of schools that have been confirmed below:

Auburn University

Ave Maria University

Aveda Institute

Berry College

Bryant University

Eckerd College

Embry-Riddle University

FGCU (Double)

FL Army National Guard

Flagler College

Florida Atlantic University

Florida Institute of Technology

Florida Memorial University

Florida Polytech. University

Florida School of the Arts

Florida Southern College

Florida Southwestern State(FSW)

Florida State University

FMTC & CCTC (Double)

Furman University

George Mason University

Indiana University

Johnson Wales University

Keiser University

Kennesaw University

Lander University

Lees-McRae College

Lynn University

Miami International University of Art & Design

Michigan State University

Millennia Atlantic University

Mississippi State

Neuman University

New York Film Academy

Norwich University

Nova Southeastern University

Oglethorpe University

Palm Beach Atlantic University

Purdue University

Rasmussen University

Rider University

Ringling College

Rollins College

Seton Hall University

Slippery Rock University

Southeastern University

St. John’s University

St. Thomas University

Temple University

The Salon Professional Academy

United States Coast Guard Academy

University of Alabama

University of Central Florida

University of Chicago

University of Connecticut

University of Florida

University of Notre Dame

University of San Francisco

University of South Florida

University of Tampa

University of West Florida

Valdosta State University

Valparaiso University