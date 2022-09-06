College Night returning to the Lee County School District

FORT MYERS, Fla. — College Night will be returning to the Lee County School District for high school students looking to further their education after graduation.
Students will have the opportunity to meet with more than 100 representatives from universities, colleges, and technical schools on September 19, 2022.
College Night will help 11th and 12th-grade students determine which schools meet their needs and interests.
Students should come prepared with questions.
The event will be held at Suncoast Credit Union Arena at Florida SouthWestern State College from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Those attending should also note that the location of the event has a strict clear bag policy and that bags will be checked at the door.
See the list of schools that have been confirmed below:
- Auburn University
- Ave Maria University
- Aveda Institute
- Berry College
- Bryant University
- Eckerd College
- Embry-Riddle University
- FGCU (Double)
- FL Army National Guard
- Flagler College
- Florida Atlantic University
- Florida Institute of Technology
- Florida Memorial University
- Florida Polytech. University
- Florida School of the Arts
- Florida Southern College
- Florida Southwestern State(FSW)
- Florida State University
- FMTC & CCTC (Double)
- Furman University
- George Mason University
- Indiana University
- Johnson Wales University
- Keiser University
- Kennesaw University
- Lander University
- Lees-McRae College
- Lynn University
- Miami International University of Art & Design
- Michigan State University
- Millennia Atlantic University
- Mississippi State
- Neuman University
- New York Film Academy
- Norwich University
- Nova Southeastern University
- Oglethorpe University
- Palm Beach Atlantic University
- Purdue University
- Rasmussen University
- Rider University
- Ringling College
- Rollins College
- Seton Hall University
- Slippery Rock University
- Southeastern University
- St. John’s University
- St. Thomas University
- Temple University
- The Salon Professional Academy
- United States Coast Guard Academy
- University of Alabama
- University of Central Florida
- University of Chicago
- University of Connecticut
- University of Florida
- University of Notre Dame
- University of San Francisco
- University of South Florida
- University of Tampa
- University of West Florida
- Valdosta State University
- Valparaiso University
- Western Carolina University