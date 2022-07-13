Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Cocaine, fentanyl, guns seized in Lehigh Acres drug bust

LehighDrugBust.png
Lee County Sheriff's Office
Deputies arrested 52-year-old Louis Michael Pasquazzi on Tuesday after finding 430 grams of cocaine and six firearms in his home - in addition to seven grams of fentanyl and 73 grams of cocaine on his person and in his car.
LehighDrugBust.png
Posted at 12:51 PM, Jul 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-13 12:51:04-04

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Deputies arrested 52-year-old Louis Michael Pasquazzi on Tuesday after finding 430 grams of cocaine and six firearms in his home - in addition to seven grams of fentanyl and 73 grams of cocaine on his person and in his car.

After receiving an anonymous tip on social media, LCSO conducted a drug bust at Pasquazzi’s home before arresting him and charging him with possession of a controlled substance, drug trafficking and possession of a weapon by a felon.

According to LCSO, Pasquazzi has previous drug and assault charges - and was also charged with involvement in a homicide in the 1990s.

Since doubling the narcotics unit, LCSO has made 60 drug-related arrests - according to a statement from Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

Sheriff Marceno said that this case was a great example of what concerned residents should do - see it, say it, make the call.

“A tip received from a concerned resident led our narcotics detectives to this violent offender,” Sheriff Marceno said. “Guns, drugs and thugs will continue to be removed from the streets of Lee County.”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4