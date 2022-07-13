Cocaine, fentanyl, guns seized in Lehigh Acres drug bust

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Deputies arrested 52-year-old Louis Michael Pasquazzi on Tuesday after finding 430 grams of cocaine and six firearms in his home - in addition to seven grams of fentanyl and 73 grams of cocaine on his person and in his car.

After receiving an anonymous tip on social media, LCSO conducted a drug bust at Pasquazzi’s home before arresting him and charging him with possession of a controlled substance, drug trafficking and possession of a weapon by a felon.

According to LCSO, Pasquazzi has previous drug and assault charges - and was also charged with involvement in a homicide in the 1990s.

Since doubling the narcotics unit, LCSO has made 60 drug-related arrests - according to a statement from Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

Sheriff Marceno said that this case was a great example of what concerned residents should do - see it, say it, make the call.

“A tip received from a concerned resident led our narcotics detectives to this violent offender,” Sheriff Marceno said. “Guns, drugs and thugs will continue to be removed from the streets of Lee County.”