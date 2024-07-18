Cocaine, Fentanyl & 100 guns: Deputies make major bust in Lehigh Acres

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday, the Lee County Sheriff's Office says its arrested more than 50 people, seized 100 guns and confiscated more than 7.5 kilograms of cocaine located inside of a Lehigh Acres home.

During a press conference, Sheriff Carmine Marceno says the months-long investigation led to the arrests of 51 people - with more possible arrests to come.

The investigation, Marceno says, seized multiple items including the following:

- Hundreds of miscellaneous pills

- Over half a kilo Fentanyl

- Nearly two kilos of Methamphetamine

- 7 and a half kilos of cocaine

- 8 pounds of marijuana

- 100 firearms

"The operations will continue. It's never a matter of 'if' you'll be caught, but 'when'," Marceno says.