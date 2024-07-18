Watch Now
Cocaine, Fentanyl & 100 guns: Deputies make major bust in Lehigh Acres

On Thursday, the Lee County Sheriff's Office says its arrested more than 50 people, seized 100 guns and confiscated more than 7.5 kilograms of cocaine located inside of a Lehigh Acres home.
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday, the Lee County Sheriff's Office says its arrested more than 50 people, seized 100 guns and confiscated more than 7.5 kilograms of cocaine located inside of a Lehigh Acres home.

During a press conference, Sheriff Carmine Marceno says the months-long investigation led to the arrests of 51 people - with more possible arrests to come.

The investigation, Marceno says, seized multiple items including the following:

- Hundreds of miscellaneous pills
- Over half a kilo Fentanyl
- Nearly two kilos of Methamphetamine
- 7 and a half kilos of cocaine
- 8 pounds of marijuana
- 100 firearms

"The operations will continue. It's never a matter of 'if' you'll be caught, but 'when'," Marceno says.

