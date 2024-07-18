Cocaine, Fentanyl & 100 guns: Deputies make major bust in Lehigh Acres

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday, the Lee County Sheriff's Office says its arrested more than 50 people, seized 100 guns and confiscated more than 7.5 kilograms of cocaine located inside of a Lehigh Acres home.
During a press conference, Sheriff Carmine Marceno says the months-long investigation led to the arrests of 51 people - with more possible arrests to come.
The investigation, Marceno says, seized multiple items including the following:
- Hundreds of miscellaneous pills
- Over half a kilo Fentanyl
- Nearly two kilos of Methamphetamine
- 7 and a half kilos of cocaine
- 8 pounds of marijuana
- 100 firearms
"The operations will continue. It's never a matter of 'if' you'll be caught, but 'when'," Marceno says.