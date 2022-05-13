Coast-to-coast journey to raise awareness for Veteran suicide

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A four-month-long journey to raise awareness for veteran suicide will begin on Friday in Fort Myers.

David Childress is a Veteran with the 82nd Airborne and will be riding his bike all the way to Cannon Beach, Ore.

During this journey, Childress hopes to raise awareness for the average 22 Veteran suicides that happen every day in this country.

This journey is going by the name, "The Great Rebuild Tour."

It's an opportunity for Americans to pay their respects and join together for a greater cause.

The proceeds from this event, will go to helping Veterans.

The event will kick-off at 10 a.m. in Fort Myers.

