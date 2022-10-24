Clinic rehabs baby tortoises possibly displaced by hurricane

SANIBEL, Fla. — The Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife, or CROW, has been keeping watch over a creep of tortoises they believe were displaced as a result of Hurricane Ian.

The six gopher tortoise hatchlings were taken in from the Bonita Springs area. Veterinarians noted the hatchlings were covered in sand, but overall in healthy condition.

Staff suspects they suffered habitat destruction from the hurricane, or else were taken from their burrow.

CROW officials said in a Facebook post about the rehabilitation that gopher tortoises receive no parental care and are "on their own" from the time they hatch.

During their stay at the clinic, staff will continue to care for them and determine whether they can be renested or if they will need a "starter burrow" before being put back in the wild.