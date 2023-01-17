Clean up efforts with SCCF focus on getting beaches back to normal

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation is working to get beaches back to normal from Hurricane Ian.

Volunteers are cleaning up the west-end beaches from Tarpon Bay Road to Blind Pass on Tuesday.

The beaches in Sanibel and Captiva have not been open to the public since Hurricane Ian.

Some of the beaches still have debris scattered and that’s what the group will be focused on.

The SCCF said these cleanup efforts not only help supplement the larger debris removal that is happening on the island but it helps protect wildlife and people.

The beaches here will also be part of Tuesday’s city council meeting, as members will talk about rebuilding resorts, and how many square feet those places will have to dedicate as recreational space if they decide to rebuild.

The SCCF will continue to host beach cleanups. The conservation encourages volunteers to sign up for future cleanups.