City Tavern hosts 4th of July benefit

Posted at 11:11 AM, Jul 02, 2023
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — To celebrate the Fourth of July City Tavern is hosting a Chili Dog Eating Competition and Block Party to benefit local military heroes.

The block party will start at 4 p.m. and last until 10 p.m.

The Block Party kicks will feature food, drinks, & music.

The chili dog eating competition will be at 6 p.m., followed by fireworks at 9 p.m.

All event proceeds will benefit our local American Legion Post which provides food, services, and basic necessities.

From household items to money for the electric bill—all to help local military veterans in need.

