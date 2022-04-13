Watch
City prepares for 78th Dunbar Easter Parade

Posted at 1:22 PM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 13:22:52-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Final preparations are underway for the 78th Annual Dunbar Easter Parade.

On Sunday, Fort Myers police will close the following roads beginning at approximately 2:15 –2:30 p.m. :

  • Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. from Ford St. to Evans Ave.
  • Cranford Ave. from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. to Edison Ave.
  • Edison Ave. from Evans Ave. to Ford St.
  • Ford St. from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. to Edison Ave.

Those planning to attend the parade are encouraged to arrive before 2:30 p.m.

Motorists and those not attending the parade should seek an alternate travel route to avoid unnecessary delays.

