City prepares for 78th Dunbar Easter Parade

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Final preparations are underway for the 78th Annual Dunbar Easter Parade.

On Sunday, Fort Myers police will close the following roads beginning at approximately 2:15 –2:30 p.m. :

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. from Ford St. to Evans Ave.

Cranford Ave. from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. to Edison Ave.

Edison Ave. from Evans Ave. to Ford St.

Ford St. from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. to Edison Ave.

Those planning to attend the parade are encouraged to arrive before 2:30 p.m.

Motorists and those not attending the parade should seek an alternate travel route to avoid unnecessary delays.

