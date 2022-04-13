City prepares for 78th Dunbar Easter Parade

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Final preparations are underway for the 78th Annual Dunbar Easter Parade.
On Sunday, Fort Myers police will close the following roads beginning at approximately 2:15 –2:30 p.m. :
- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. from Ford St. to Evans Ave.
- Cranford Ave. from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. to Edison Ave.
- Edison Ave. from Evans Ave. to Ford St.
- Ford St. from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. to Edison Ave.
Those planning to attend the parade are encouraged to arrive before 2:30 p.m.
Motorists and those not attending the parade should seek an alternate travel route to avoid unnecessary delays.