City of Sanibel shares updates on Causeway restoration

SANIBEL, Fla. — Thursday, the City of Sanibel shared updates from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) on the Sanibel Causeway Emergency Restoration.

Crews are still at work on the Causeway and McGregor Blvd., from Port Comfort Road to Sanibel Island. The causeway islands surrounding the temporary roadway are an active work zone and are currently closed for public access.

Beginning Monday, May 15, motorists should expect lane shifts through the toll plaza from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This work is expected to continue for one month, excluding holidays.

Bicyclists are encouraged to use another mode of transportation to travel the Causeway, and pedestrians are not permitted.

Motorists are reminded that travel may be delayed in the area, and to obey the speed limit of 20 MPH.