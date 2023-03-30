Watch Now
City of Fort Myers to host prayer event six months after Ian

Posted at 3:48 PM, Mar 30, 2023
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The City of Fort Myers will host a nondenominational prayer event on Saturday, April 1, to honor the victims of Hurricane Ian six months later.

The event will take place at the Caloosa Sound Amphitheater in Downtown Fort Myers from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

"Let’s take this opportunity to raise our voices for the wellbeing of our entire community. It does not matter what you believe in, at this moment let’s just believe in each other and cherish the fact that we get the chance to be here together."

Prayers will be lead in English and Spanish.

