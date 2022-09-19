City of Fort Myers to discuss adding residences atop existing buildings

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers City Council is looking to build upwards.

Monday evening council members will discuss changing a city ordinance to allow residential buildings to be built on top of existing commercial buildings.

The proposed ordinance could bring new building codes, specifically an idea called "air rights."

It would allow a developer to build a new, taller residential building that could "hang over" existing properties.

The idea is to create more housing options, without building on land that is reserved for parks, and is a way to address Southwest Forida's housing crisis.

This plan has been proposed by ward 5 Councilman Fred Burson.

According to the proposal, the city needs room for not only pedestrian traffic, but also additional parks.

The proposal also says it would allow local business owners who have invested in the city to make money by selling their air rights.

The proposed plan is only in the beginning stages, but if it gets enough support it could mean new infrastructure and a new way of looking at where people are going to be able to move and live in Fort Myers.

