City of Fort Myers looking to host Tampa Bay Rays spring training

FORT MYERS, FLA — Right now the Tampa Bay Rays do not have a spring training park because the Charlotte Sports Park took on damage from Hurricane Ian. That statement was issued on December 1st explaining the details that there was not adequate time before the Rays 2023 spring training to have it all fixed.

So now city leaders in Fort Myers are pushing for the City of Palms Park to be the place to host those games coming up in the spring, the city took us into the stadium to see what it all looks like today.

The park, near downtown Fort Myers, hasn't been used by any major league baseball teams in 11 years and the city says it would take around $150,000 dollars to fix it up but it would be worth it. MLB announced 2023 Spring Training will officially begin on Friday, Feb. 24 and leaders with the city of Fort Myers say it's enough time to get this place up and running.

Chris Tirrell a local and baseball fan says, "I would enjoy that I was here when the Red Sox played here and it’s a great little park it’s what people look for in a spring training game. You could go right on the field it’s very wide-open talk to your neighbors so I’d love to see it."

But first the Rays need to come here and a meeting needs to take place says City Councilman ward 5 Fort Myers, Fred Burson. "I think overall the city in general is trying to make it happen."

He also added there was some damage from Hurricane Ian, but says that can be fixed along with a few other things. The money for repairs would come out of the city budget that they have in reserve unless it becomes some outrageous amount.

"The big issue would be getting the kitchen equipment ready and doing some repair to the playing service to get that up to major league standards," says Burson.

In the release from Charlotte County and the Tampa Bay Rays on December 1st - it was said they intend to develop a restoration plan for Charlotte Sports Park in the coming weeks.

"I think it’s something that the public would enjoy having the rays play here and it would help businesses in downtown Fort Myers recover from some of those storm issues they had and they’re just getting back open and it would be good for business," says Burson.

In the meantime the city hopes the Rays will come down to check this area out and set up a meeting soon - the city tells me they will keep us posted on when or if that meeting will take place.