City of Fort Myers hosting job fair with Goodwill Jan. 27

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida have teamed up with over 40 companies to host a community-wide job fair on Thursday at the STARS Complex on 2980 Edison Ave. in Ft Myers.

The purpose of this meet up is for hiring managers and recruiters to find and retain talent along with expanding community awareness of local resources.

joblink

Citizens are encouraged to dress professionally and bring their resumes.

Help will be provided for those who would like to train their interview or writing skills at https://www.goodwillswfl.org/ .

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

