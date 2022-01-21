Watch
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

City of Fort Myers hosting job fair with Goodwill Jan. 27

items.[0].image.alt
WFTX
Goodwill.png
Posted at 10:41 AM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 10:41:34-05

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida have teamed up with over 40 companies to host a community-wide job fair on Thursday at the STARS Complex on 2980 Edison Ave. in Ft Myers.

The purpose of this meet up is for hiring managers and recruiters to find and retain talent along with expanding community awareness of local resources.

Career Fair - 1-27-22 STARZ.jpg

Citizens are encouraged to dress professionally and bring their resumes.

Help will be provided for those who would like to train their interview or writing skills at https://www.goodwillswfl.org/ .

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4