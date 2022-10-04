Watch Now
City of Fort Myers gives updates on recovery resources

Posted at 4:24 PM, Oct 04, 2022
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The spokesperson for the City of Fort Myers gave updated information on recovery resources in the city.

Liz Bello-Matthews spoke with Fox 4’s Kaitlin Knapp today. Here’s some of the new information she shared:

  • All CVS stores in Fort Myers are functional and are starting to fill prescriptions 
  • Permit fees for any hurricane recovery related items are being waved
  • Operation Blue Tarp: Residents can call 1-888-766-3258 for assistance to get a blue tarp on your roof for free

  • Supplies and meals are being distributed at the following churches:

    • McGregor Baptist Church, 3750 Colonial Blvd
    • New Hope Baptist Church, 431 Nicholas Pkwy E
    • River Side Baptist Church, 8660 Daniels Pkwy
    • Crossroads Baptist Church, 10721 Palm Beach Blvd
  • Showers are available to the public at the Fort Myers Fire Department, 9700 Treeline Ave
  • The Fort Myers Stars Complex is offering gas, an urgent-care-style clinic and phone charging, 2980 Edison Ave
  • More information updated daily on cityftmyers.com
