Watch
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

City of Cape wins Oustanding Wastewater Treatment Award

CapeCoralCityLogo.png
WFTX
CapeCoralCityLogo.png
Posted at 9:23 AM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 09:23:57-04

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — For the third year in a row, Cape Coral’s Southwest Water Reclamation won the Oustanding Wasterwater Treatment Performance.

Cape Coral is said to be the only city in Florida to have received First-Place from the Florida Environment Association three years in a row.

Cape Coral Southwest Water Reclamation Facility (SWRF), each day processes 15 million gallons of wastewater by using the A20 process. During this process, nitrogen and phosphorus are filtered from the wastewater.

The research for this process began after Matt Astorino became chief operator in 2018.

Research showed that decreasing the amount of nitrogen released helps our ecosystem which then helps with Cape’s canals.

2022 WASTEWATER AWARD (1).jpg
In the attached photo, the staff from left to right are Marcus Papp, Utilities Maintenance Supervisor; Matt Astorino, Southwest Water Reclamation Facility Chief Operator; and Jeff Walters, Acting Water Reclamation Manager.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4