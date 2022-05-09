City of Cape wins Oustanding Wastewater Treatment Award

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — For the third year in a row, Cape Coral’s Southwest Water Reclamation won the Oustanding Wasterwater Treatment Performance.

Cape Coral is said to be the only city in Florida to have received First-Place from the Florida Environment Association three years in a row.

Cape Coral Southwest Water Reclamation Facility (SWRF), each day processes 15 million gallons of wastewater by using the A20 process. During this process, nitrogen and phosphorus are filtered from the wastewater.

The research for this process began after Matt Astorino became chief operator in 2018.

Research showed that decreasing the amount of nitrogen released helps our ecosystem which then helps with Cape’s canals.