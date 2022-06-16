City of Cape Coral's new 2-day watering schedule

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The City of Cape Coral approves a year-round two-day watering schedule that will go into effect right away.

The new watering schedule applies to all properties in Cape Coral regardless if residents are on private well or city water.

The new schedule will give people more time slots and reduce the demand by 40% – so residents will have the same irrigation but this new schedule will help the city with improving water demand, pressure, and flow.

The last numbers of your home address determine the watering day.

Here is the watering schedule:

For addresses ending in 0: Monday and Thursday, 8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

For addresses ending in 1: Monday and Thursday, midnight to 4 a.m.

For addresses ending in 2: Monday and Thursday, 4 a.m. to 8 a.m.

For addresses ending in 3: Tuesday and Friday, 8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

For addresses ending in 4: Tuesday and Friday, midnight to 4 a.m.

For addresses ending in 5: Tuesday and Friday, 4 a.m. to 8 a.m.

For addresses ending in 6: Wednesday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

For addresses ending in 7: Wednesday and Saturday, midnight to 4 a.m.

For addresses ending in 8: Wednesday and Sunday, 4 a.m. to 8 a.m.

For addresses ending in 9: Thursday and Sunday, 8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Additional watering changes :

Watering new lawns and landscaping is allowed during a 30-day establishment period and will be allowed on any day except Friday from 2:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m.

Irrigation of new landscaping that has been in place for 31 to 90 days shall be allowed on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 2:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m.

Businesses, properties, or developments up to and including five acres in size with irrigation systems that must irrigate multiple properties with different watering times may water on Thursday and Sunday from midnight to 4:00 a.m.