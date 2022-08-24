City of Cape Coral warns residents of unlicensed contractors

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The City of Cape Coral wants people to be on the lookout for unlicensed contractors - an expensive mistake that could cost you a lot of money.

City officials say that it's been an ongoing issue, so much so that they posted an alert on their social media pages this week to remind those who may be looking to hire one.

Some of the warning signs for homeowners include contractors that request a large down payment before work begins, not being able to provide proof of insurance, and saying that a permit isn't necessary.

Cape Coral spokesperson Melissa Mickey says that this can be a costly mistake.

“A lot of times what will happen is someone will hire an unlicensed contractor and either the work ends up being something that can’t be permitted - it can’t be reviewed and inspected, because you can’t get a building permit," says Mickey.

She recommends for homeowners to instead ask potential contractors for things like general liability and a state-issued license which should list the contractor's name and a license number - something that contractors must have by law in the state of Florida.

“We have an influx of people moving in from out of state. Not every state requires contractors to be licensed," says Mickey. “I think if you’re new here, you might not be aware at all.”

To report an unlicensed contractor performing work within the City of Cape Coral, call 239-242-3783 or email Cape Coral Code Compliance at unlicensed@capecoral.gov