City of Cape Coral urges preparations ahead of hurricane season

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — As hurricane season approaches the city of Cape Coral is urging residents to prepare their homes or business.

The city is reminding residents to clean their storm gutters before the season begins.

The city says clogged gutters can cause water damage during heavy rainstorms.

The city also says to double-check for existing rain gutter damage.

So, to keep your home or business clean and protected, clean out the gutters before more damage is caused.