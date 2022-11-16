Watch Now
City Of Cape Coral looking to improve permit department

The City of Cape Coral is looking at changes to the way it handles permits in order to thin out a backlog problem that began long before Hurricane Ian.
Posted at 7:30 AM, Nov 16, 2022
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The city of Cape Coral is working to improve the department in charge of permits.

Proposed changes hope to add efficiency to a department that was experiencing backlogs and headaches even before Hurricane Ian.

According to the writers of the proposal that’s going in front of the council Wednesday morning, neighboring cities have a permitting process that is more in line with the needs of residents.

That's why the city is considering these changes to the permitting department, which is actually known as the customer service division.

If approved, the department name would officially be changed to the Permitting Services Division.

The change would allow for the creation of two new positions: the first one being a permit technician, and the second, a permit specialist.

Altering these two positions from their previous titles would require some extra training and would increase the pay for these positions, which this proposal says is a plus when it comes to offering competitive positions and pay for city workers.

