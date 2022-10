CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The City of Cape Coral issued a temporary burn ban today to help limit fire hazards within the city.

The ban prohibits recreational burns like bonfires, as well as city permitted burns. It also prohibits burning vegetative debris caused by Hurricane Ian.

Fires used for cooking where the flames are fully contained, such as grilling, are still allowed.

The burn ban will be in effect until the conditions of Hurricane Ian recovery improve.