City of Cape Coral hosting a citywide clean up event

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The city of Cape Coral is hosting a citywide clean up event today, as volunteers and city members get the opportunity to get rid of some of that debris that lines our streets in southwest Florida.

Following the event, residents who participate in the clean-up will be provided lunch.

Join us during this season of giving and help keep Cape Coral a beautiful place to live, work and play.

City Leadership, government employees, and Keep Lee County Beautiful are volunteering their time and asking the community to band together to pick up trash, litter and loose garbage items along major roadways.

Filled bags will be placed in the medians for Public Works crews to collect at the end of the clean-up event.

Residents are encouraged to take pride in their community and meet Friday morning at 8 a.m. at any Cape Coral Fire Station wearing comfortable clothes, ready to help pick up litter.

Cleaning supplies, water and a Clean-Up Cape Coral shirt will be provided to all volunteers.

