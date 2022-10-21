City of Cape Coral advises homeowners not to make repairs

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The City of Cape Coral is advising residents who own a home built before 1981 not to make repairs until December 1, 2022.

The National Flood Insurance Program has the 50% Rule that requires structures with damage exceeding 50% of their market value to be rebuilt consistently with the current flood elevation and Florida Building Code.

The City doesn't want homeowners to pay additional costs to repair structures before determining whether it has received 50% or more damage.

Cape Coral’s City Council is working to approve an ordinance to remove the regulations that could make it easier on the homeowner when determining calculations for the 50% Rule.

