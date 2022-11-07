City looking to hire company to assess Yacht Basin underwater damage

FORT MYERS, Fla. — It’s been a month since the Fort Myers Yacht Basin was deemed unsafe following damage from hurricane Ian.

On Monday, the Fort Myers City Council will consider hiring a company to further inspect the damage at the yacht basin, including what it looks like underwater.

Tetra Tech is the company the city council is looking to hire to perform an inspection to assess and document Hurricane Ian damages at the yacht basin.

The purpose would be to get a better idea of the exact damages so the city can file additional claims with FEMA.

Right now the exact extent of the underwater and structural safety of the basin is currently unknown.

If hired, Tetra Tech would perform dive team inspections fully equipped with video recordings of the dive.

This assessment would determine the city’s eligibility for FEMA’s public assistance program and could possibly provide money for repairing some of the damages at the yacht basin.

For now, the yacht basin remains closed with the hopes that it will be able to get the repairs it needs, and all this will be discussed in today’s meeting.

The meeting will be held at city hall at 4:30 p.m.