City leaders deciding what's next for self-storage facilities in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Residents are not happy about the number of self-storage facilities in the city, and today they had the option to talk to city council members about it.

On Wednesday residents were able to voice their opinions on whether the city should stop issuing permits for new storage facilities to be built or not.

The city of Cape Coral says there are about 1.6 million square feet of storage buildings in the building or permitting phase right now.

As city leaders meet to discuss Fox4 is following through for you on what they decide.