Chiquita Blvd. widening project continues along Kismet, 27th

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The next phase of the City of Cape Coral's Chiquita Parkway widening project gets underway Monday.

Starting at 7 a.m., crews will work to widen the parkway between Kismet Parkway and Northwest 27th Street. Message boards about the project were posted last week and detours have been placed to guide drivers around the work area:

For motorists traveling North on Chiquita Blvd: Turn Right onto Kismet Parkway, Left onto NW 14th Avenue, Left onto NW 24th Terrace, Right onto NW 15th Place, and Left onto NW 27th Street. This will return motorists to Chiquita Northbound.

For motorists traveling South on Chiquita Blvd: Turn Left onto NW 27th Street, Right onto NW 15th Place, Left onto NW 24th Terrace, Right onto NW 14th Avenue, and Right onto Kismet Parkway. This will return motorists to Chiquita Southbound.

Drivers should expect delays and are asked to exercise caution during the construction phase of the project.

The city says this phase of the project should last through Monday, December 5.