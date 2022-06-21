CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Children’s Advocacy Center of Southwest Florida is teaming up with the Cape Coral Police Department and others in the community to collect backpacks and school supplies for children facing financial hardship as they get ready to go back to school.

According to CAC, nearly one in three families are unable to afford school supplies each year.

CAC’s CEO, Julie Boudreaux, said that, nowadays, sending a child back to school with new supplies is even more expensive.

“It can cost parents around $600 to send one child back to school with new supplies. We are hoping to collect about 200 backpacks during the drive to help students go back to school prepared,” Boudreaux said.

The backpacks and school supplies will be given to children who need them throughout the school year by the CAC. Boudreaux said the center will also fill the backpacks with clothes and any other items needed.

Donations of new school supplies can be made between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. until July 20 at:

Children’s Advocacy Center, 3830 Evans Ave., Fort Myers, FL.

Cape Coral Police Department, 1100 Cultural Park Blvd., Cape Coral, FL.

You can make a tax-deductible donation at CAC’s website.