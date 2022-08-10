Child has serious injuries after being struck by car

IONA, Fla. — A 7-year-old girl has serious injuries after being hit by a car on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a FHP press release, a SUV was going west on Summerlin when the child ran directly into its path.

The front of the SUV struck the girl and knocked her to the ground. She came down on her left side.

The driver of the SUV stopped on the shoulder nearby.

Authorities responded to Summerlin Road and Pine Ridge Road at around 2:20 p.m. and took the child to a local hospital.

FHP is still investigating this.