Chicken Salad Chick celebrates national nurses week

Posted at 12:05 PM, Apr 27, 2023
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Chicken Salad Chick is bringing back its "Donate a Meal" initiative for national nurses week.

The initiative will take place from May 6 - 12. The initiative is set to honor the hard work and dedication of nurses in Southwest Florida.

Any person can donate $10 in person or online and the restaurant will deliver one of their signature boxed lunches to fee a local nurse during the week.

Chicken Salad Chick will be matching every donation with an additional meal, as a way to thank those who take care of the community.

The deadline to purchase a donation meal is May 6. To place an order visit ChichenSaladChick.com.

