Chemical leak reported after deputy-involved crash

A Lee County deputy suffered minor injuries after a crash involving a tractor-trailer at the intersection of Michael G. Rippe Pkwy. and Briarcliff Rd.
Posted at 9:35 AM, Sep 02, 2022
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Lee County deputy suffered minor injuries after a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Michael G. Rippe Parkway and Briarcliff Road.

Fire crews were called to the scene to assist after it was determined a chemical was leaking from the truck's cargo load. Hazmat crews are working to contain the spill and clean the roadway.

The driver of the truck told us he was making a turn when the collision took place.

The crash remains under investigation.

