Changes to the Lee County bus system ahead of the new school year

LEE COUNTY, FLA — Lee County Schools are set to head back at the end of the week and there are changes to the bus system. As part of the student ridership program students will receive cards that scan on the bus and parents/guardians will be able to see in real-time the time that students clock in on the bus and off as well as track where they are on the bus.

Lee County Schools says the hardware and software for the student ridership program costs more than 1 million dollars all from a grant from a federal program and state approved. There are also 100 specialized printers to make those cards with bar codes, student names, and schools listed on them.

Also, a change when it comes to the proximity plan to help with the shortage of school bus drivers.

The school system says the new routing will try to help improve delays and save on gas as well as maintenance. Adding "Our routes for elementary shortened not just by mileage but importantly time-wise."

In February 50,000 students were using the bus system for Lee County.

When speaking with Lee County school bus operator Donna Robison, she asks that people be patient when they see the buses on the roads so that the drivers can safely get kids to school.