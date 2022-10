Certain Lee County Park and Recreation Locations Reopening

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County Parks & Rec announced today that certain locations would be reopening starting Friday, Oct. 14. However, other locations will be reopening Saturday and Monday.

Below is a list of these locations:

Opening Friday, Oct. 14



Alva Boat Ramp

Brooks Park

Buckingham Park

Caloosahatchee Creeks Preserve West

Charleston Park

Estero Park

Harlem Heights Park

Hickey Creek Mitigation Park

Hunter Park

Imperial River Boat Ramp

John Yarbrough Linear Park

Judd Park

Karl Drews Community Park

Lehigh Acres Park

Lehigh Acres Community Pool

Mary Moody Park

Nalle Grade Park

North Fort Myers Park

North Shore Park

San Carlos Community Pool

Telegraph Creek Primitive Paddle Craft Launch

Terry Park Administration Office

Three Oaks Park

Olga Park

Veterans Park

Opening Saturday, Oct. 15



North Fort Myers Recreation Center

Veterans Recreation Center

Olga Community Center

Opening Monday, Oct. 17