LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The City of Bonita Springs will be holding the Celebrate Bonita Festival this year on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 6 p.m.

This event is held in commemoration of the City’s incorporation and will take place in downtown Bonita at Riverside Park.

The concert will feature national headliner LANCO.

Pets and coolers are prohibited in the park.

For questions or comments, please contact the City of Bonita Springs City Hall at 239-949-6262.