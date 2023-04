BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — The Celebrate Bonita Fest 2023 will be in Riverside Park Saturday, April 29. The event starts at 6 p.m.

Celebrate Bonita commemorates the City's incorporation in the historic downtown area.

The free event features a concert headlined by multi-platinum selling country band LANCO and opening act Caylee Hammack.

Food and refreshments will be sold, with all proceeds benefiting the Bonita Springs Assistance Office.