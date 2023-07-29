CCPD starts death investigation at Uptown apartments

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD) is investigating a death at Uptown apartments that happened early Saturday morning.

CCPD says this is an active death investigation.

A resident of the complex spoke with Fox 4 and said he saw a coconut floating in the water but he now believes it was the body the police found.

CCPD has not confirmed if the death is suspicious and said the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

The Police say this case is not related to Barry James Schmalbach.