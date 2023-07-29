Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

CCPD starts death investigation at Uptown apartments

Uptown Apartments.jpg
WFTX
Uptown Apartments.jpg
Posted at 11:31 AM, Jul 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-29 11:56:07-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD) is investigating a death at Uptown apartments that happened early Saturday morning.

CCPD says this is an active death investigation.

A resident of the complex spoke with Fox 4 and said he saw a coconut floating in the water but he now believes it was the body the police found.

CCPD has not confirmed if the death is suspicious and said the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

The Police say this case is not related to Barry James Schmalbach.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your “Good Morning Sunshine” videos and we'll play them on FOX 4 Morning News!