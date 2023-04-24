CCPD responds to stabbing in North Fort Myers

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — On Sunday the Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD) responded to a call about a stabbing.

CCPD states Taj Rene Aronson stabbed a victim and then fled on foot.

The stabbing was located at Colony Drive in North Fort Myers.

Officers arrived at the scene and quickly started searching for Aronson.

CCPD located a victim inside a bedroom with significant injuries consistent with being stabbed.

The witness stated they woke up to Mr. Aronson standing over the witness's new partner. Aronson then stabbed the victim with a knife after breaking into the home.

Aronson was located near the crime scene with a 4–5-inch black folding knife covered in blood that was close to him.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Aronson was taken to the Lee County Jail and was charged with aggravated battery and occupied burglary with battery.