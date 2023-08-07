CCPD responds to active warrant of a man accused of sexual battery on a child

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — On August 3rd, the Cape Coral Police Department’s (CCPD) Special Victim’s Unit detectives and officers responded to an active warrant in Lee County for Brian Patsy Rogolino.

Rogolino is wanted for two counts of sexual battery on a child younger than 12.

CCPD says on February 10th, 2023, detectives were contacted by an out-of-state police agency to report a victim came forward reporting an alleged sex act from several years ago that occurred in Cape Coral.

According to CCPD on January 18th, 2023, the victim disclosed that several years ago, the victim was touched inappropriately by Rogolino who was a Deacon of the Church of Jesus Christ.

The investigation revealed that Rogolino allegedly performed sex acts on the victim without her consent.

CCPD says the victim was a child at the time.

Detectives with the CCPD Special Victims Unit continued to investigate until charges were fully developed.

Rogolino was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Lee County Jail.

According to CCPD Rogolino was charged with two counts of violation of Sexual Battery on a child 12 years or younger.