CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department has released the results of its Operation Southern Slowdown, cracking down on speeding and aggressive driving across the city.

CCPD released two sets of data from the operation from two separate dates.

On July 18, CCPD conducted 69 total traffic stops, issued 34 speeding citations and made on arrest.

On July 20, 133 total citations were issued, including 63 for speed. CCPD conducted 143 traffic stops on that date.