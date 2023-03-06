CCPD receives several reports on scams involving Uber and Lyft drivers

LEE COUNTU, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department has received several cases over the last week in reference to scams involving Uber and Lyft drivers.

According to the CCPD, they have received several phone calls from residents from scammers stating they were with a law enforcement agency or a law firm.

These scammers will say a family member has been arrested or was in an accident, and ask for funds for lawyers or bail money.

The victims are requested to go to their banks and withdraw thousands of dollars and place the funds in packaging to disguise it from delivery drivers.

Then an unknowing ridesharing driver will show up and pick up the money and deliver it to another location outside the city.

The CCPD says no law enforcement agency or law firm would send drivers to pick up cash or packages from anyone.

They say if you do get one of these phone calls you should contact the family member directly.

CCPD says not to package any cash for anyone to pick up from their home.

For more information contact the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223.