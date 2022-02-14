Police need your help locating three suspects who stole a vehicle

FORT MYERS, Fla. — There has been another Stolen Vehicle Investigation and the Fort Myers Police Detectives are looking for help from the public to identify the three suspects in the photos below.

In the report, it says that the victim was giving three men a ride to Lehigh Acres and that when he went into the gas station to pay for fuel, the three men drove off with his vehicle, on February 3.

The vehicle has been recovered but the three suspects still have not been found.

The three suspects in the pictures attached are identified as a black male in a dark hooded sweatshirt, a white female with reddish-brown hair wearing a black sweatshirt with pajama pants, and the other female’s race is unknown and she was wearing a camo hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

For any further information on the three suspect's whereabouts call the Ft. Myers Police.

Fort Myers Police Department

Cape Coral Police Department