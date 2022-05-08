CCPD: Missing & endangered mother and son

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Tara Kurkimilis and her special-needs son, Patrick Kurkimilis are reported missing and endangered by the Cape Coral Police Department.

According to the report, the two were last seen by Miramar Street and Coronado Parkway.

The mother, Tara Kurkimilis, is described as 5’9, 130 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. She was wearing all black when she was last seen.

Her son, Patrick Kurkimilis, is described as 6’0 and 170 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and brown cargo shorts.

The two were also reported last seen driving a 2015 White Kia sedan with a Florida license plate of 71088UE.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223.